N. Zel Rothstein, M.D., age 68, husband of Donna L. Eroh-Rothstein, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by family after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born on January 12, 1952 in Rochester, NY, he was a son of Dr. Morton and Jean (Rosenberg) Rothstein of Buffalo, NY. Dr. Rothstein grew up in Berkley, CA before moving to Buffalo, NY and graduating from Amherst High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University at Buffalo, and attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. He would complete his residency in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital, and his fellowship in Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Rothstein was a dedicated physician at PMA Medical Specialists for 36 years, where he loved caring for his patients and community. All who knew him knew that he was a die-hard Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan. He enjoyed skiing, playing hockey and tennis, and was a talented rock and roll keyboardist as well. Most of all, family meant the world to him, and he loved spending time with them and taking family vacations. In addition to his wife and parents, Dr. Rothstein is survived by three children, Eric S. Rothstein, husband of Leah Henderson of Quechee, VT, David L. Rothstein of Phoenixville, PA, and Jennifer E. Rothstein of New York, NY; two siblings, David M., husband of Lisa Rothstein of Pittsburgh, PA and Marilyn K., wife of Rick Frappa of Orchard Park, NY; and many much loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at Congregation B’nai Jacob, Starr and Manavon Streets, Phoenixville, PA on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rabbi Jeff Sultar. Burial will be held in the Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Malvern, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Congregation B’nai Jacob, 101 Manavon Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460 or to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 2990 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Suite 300C, Los Angeles, CA 90064. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020