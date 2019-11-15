|
|
Nan Moyer, 64 of Royersford PA., passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence. Born in Pottstown, she is the daughter of Mary (Stephany) Gacura and the late Joseph Gacura. Nan was employed as the Parish Nurse and Coordinator of Visitation Services at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Surviving is a son Michael Moyer and his wife Michelle, a daughter Bethany wife of Jason Stein. Four grandchildren; Lily, Isabel, Andrew and Adam. A brother Thomas Gacura and sisters; Kathleen wife of Charles Valentine Jr. and Marie wife of George Webster. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Phila, Ave. Boyertown, PA. Family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Pottstown, PA. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to The . Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 16, 2019