Nancy A. (Hoffman) Hane, 83, of Zieglerville, PA, passed away on April 28, 2020 at Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late David H. Hane Sr., who passed in 2012. Born in Pottstown, PA, on April 28, 1937, Nancy was the daughter of the late Henry V. Hoffman and Anna M. (Wargo) Hoffman. She is survived by her children, Roseann Gruber, wife of John, Pottstown, PA, David Hane Jr., husband of Fran, Oley, PA, Michael Hane, Zieglerville, PA, and Brenda Spade, wife of Vincent, Birdsboro, PA; her sister, Anna Mae Reigel; her seven granddaughters; and her two great-granddaughters. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 3, 2020