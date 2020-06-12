Nancy C. (Bright) Forsyth
Nancy C. Forsyth (Bright), 84, of Boyertown, entered into rest on June 6, 2020. Born in Gilbertsville, Nancy was the daughter of the late Helen (Boyer) and Edwin F. Bright; mother of Lynn (Thomas) Mesure and Kim (William) OConnor; grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of Lorraine (Norbert) Gehringer, Linda (Dennis) Weidemoyer, Karen (Leslie) Rinehart and the late Betty (Willard) Koch; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy was a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels, an avid swimmer and member of the 100 Mile Swim Club at the Boyertown YMCA. Nancy donated her remains to Drexel Medical School. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to Meals-on-Wheels, 200 Spring St, Boyertown, PA 19512 or Humanity Gifts Registry, P.O. Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105. Celebrations of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
