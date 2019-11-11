|
|
Nancy Carole Ploshay, LPN, peacefully entered the arms of the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Nancy was born on July 27, 1946 to the late Jack Kenneth Freed and Anna Barbara Roth of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Nancy graduated 4th in her class from Sacred Heart School of Practical Nursing in Norristown. She was employed at the Montgomery County Geriatric Center for 25 years. More recently, she was employed at Suncoast Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Nancy was the wife of John P. Ploshay, Sr. They were married for 55 years. Together, they had four children: Christina Hafer, widow of Albert Hafer, Jr. (Leesport); John “Butch” Ploshay, Jr., husband of Janel Ploshay (Pottstown); Michael Ploshay, husband of Leann Wilson (Arab, Alabama); Heidi Ragan, wife of James Ragan (Largo, Florida). Nancy was affectionately called “Grammy” by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Amanda Paige Ragan. Nancy was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and nurse. She enjoyed several hobbies such as gardening, reading, crocheting, camping, swimming, and going to the beach. Nancy was a lover of animals, particularly dogs. Nancy’s kindness, humor, compassion, and love will be dearly missed by her family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mostly Muttz Rescue of Pottstown. To donate, please visit www.mostlymuttz.org. Online condolences at www.stitzelfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019