Nancy Christine (Updegrove) Stoudt, 67 of Spring City, PA died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at home. Born September 3, 1952 in Douglassville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman Updegrove and the late Sara Jane (Pursel) Updegrove. She was the wife of George L. Stoudt. She was employed by Valley Forge Travel Lodge. Nancy was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Surviving along with her husband is daughters, Amy S. Stoudt of Spring City, PA and Melissa Stoudt of Spring City, PA, brothers, Norman F. Updegrove, Alvin Updegrove, Bobby Updegrove and John Updegrove, sister, Carol Walters. Graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



