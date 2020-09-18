1/
Nancy E. (Kurtz) Ewing, 81, of Boyertown, wife of the late Gene R. Ewing, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Shertz) Kurtz. Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Boyertown High School. She worked for the former Tung-sol, now Wagner’s, and went on to retired from Drug Plastics in 1998. Nancy enjoyed going on bus trips to the theater and the Boyertown YMCA Multi Service. Surviving is son Jeffrey L. Ewing, husband of Jennifer; daughter Connie L. Miller, wife of Darren; sisters Shirley Reidnauer, wife of Jim, and Muriel Fisher; grandchildren Ryan L. Ewing, husband of Amanda, Nathan G. Ewing, husband of Nicole, Natasha M. Hoover, wife of Matthew, and Austin L. Miller; and great grandchildren Braelyn, Paisley, and Kylie Ewing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Church Cemetery, Sassamansville. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00Am to 11:00AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s name to Boyertown Area Multi-Service, 200 West Spring Street, Boyertown, PA 19512 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

