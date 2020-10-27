1/
Nancy Jane Swarthout
Nancy Jane (Howard) Swarthout, 89, of Pottstown, wife of the late Maurice “Bud” Swarthout, passed away on Sunday, October 25 at Manatawny Manor. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Elsie (Veal) Howard. Nancy worked and retired from Pennhurst State School and Hospital in Spring City. She loved to play bingo and going to the casinos in Atlantic City. Surviving are children Jay McClafferty, husband of Pat, Kathy Majka, wife of Gary, and Cindy Lenner, wife of Frank; grandchildren Cheryl and Christine McClafferty, Jason and Ryan Majka, and Brandon and Justin Lenner; and 5 great grandchildren. Servicers and interment are private. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
