Nancy L. Swavely, 88 of Pottstown, passed away on October 29th, 2020 at Berkshire Commons in Exeter, where she had resided for a year. Prior to that, Nancy lived her entire life in Pottstown, Chester County. Born in 1931 in Pottstown, Nancy was the daughter of the late Samuel and Edythe (Lloyd) Swavely. She graduated from Pottstown High School and worked for Neapco in Pottstown for over 40 years before retiring. Nancy loved to travel and visited many states and countries. On February 22, 1980, Nancy saw the United States hockey team beat Russia, one of the most historic games in Olympic history! She also loved visiting Walt Disney World, attending Hershey Bears hockey games, going to lunch with her high school friends, and hosting Christmas Eve at her house. Nancy is survived by niece Marcia, wife of Ralph Denlinger, Oxford, PA; niece Brenda Smith, Phoenixville; nephew Tom Hughes, husband of Ellen, Richland, WA; and niece Patti Hughes, Douglassville. She is also survived by three great nephews, six great-great nieces, and one great-great nephew. She was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Swavely, Marjorie Berriker, and Elaine Hughes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA 19468 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held privately. Friends will be received Friday morning from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.



