Nancy Mae (Kurtz) Chryst, 95, wife of the late Paul Chryst, passed away on July 22, 2019 at Sanatoga Center. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Beryle (Yocum) Kurtz. Nancy was active in the Century club in Pottstown and was a member of New Hanover United Methodist Church. Surviving are children Paul David Chryst, J. Carl Chryst, Robin Klokis; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Maurice Kurtz. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 29, 11:00Am at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuenralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on July 25, 2019