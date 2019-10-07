|
Nancy M. (Stevens) Moyer, 88, widow of Ralph L. Moyer, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Elsie (Manweller) Stevens and Joseph Stevens. Nancy was a graduate of Boyertown Area High School and went on to work Osan’s in Boyertown as a seamstress. She was also an active member at Good Shepard UCC. Nancy is survived by one daughter, Jane Moyer as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother, David as well as two sisters; Grace Youse and Ruth Struck. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 ay 11AM at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will take place from 10AM to 11AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Good Shepard UCC 35 W. Philadelphia Ave Boyertown, PA 19512. Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 8, 2019