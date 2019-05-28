The Mercury Obituaries
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
223 Beech St
Pottstown, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann's Catholic Church
625 Bestgate Rd
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Nancy Schmearer O'Dell


Nancy Schmearer O'Dell Obituary
Nancy Schmearer O'Dell, 92, of Annapolis, MD, died on May 22, 2019, two weeks before her 93rd birthday. Born on June 5, 1926, in Pottstown, PA , she was the daughter of the late William E. Schmearer, Jr. and Caroline Schmearer.
Nancy graduated from Pottstown High School in 1944. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Charles Baylor during and after World War II. Nancy met her husband, E. Jules O'Dell in the dental chair. They were married in 1949. In later years, she was a travel agent for Storb Travel Service. Nancy lived with her daughter in Annapolis, MD for the last 19 years of her life.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, E. Jules O'Dell. She is survived by her daughter Julie (O'Dell) Bloom and her son-in-law John Bloom, as well as her brother William E. Schmearer, III and his wife Dorothy. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St, Pottstown, PA at 10AM on Wednesday May 29th followed by the funeral mass and burial. Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life for Nancy on Wednesday June 5, 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann's Catholic Church, 625 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to St. Aloysius Catholic Parish, 844 N. Keim St, Pottstown, PA 19464 or to Hospice of the Chesapeake, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.
To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on May 26, 2019
