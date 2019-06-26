|
|
Nancy J. Slonaker, 75, of Gilbertsville. Widow of John A. Slonaker. Passed away in her residence on Tuesday June 25, 2019. Born in Pottstown she was a daughter of the late Esther (Heydt) and Ernest C. Gehris. She was a member of New Hanover United Methodist Church where she was head custodian and teacher for over 20 years. She also was an aid at the I Creative Moments Daycare and Preschool. Nancy was a farmer; she also worked for Renninger and Sons in the meat department She is survived by her son, Timothy E. husband of Deborah L. Cartmell of Honesdale, PA. Her siblings, Richard G. husband of Nancy J. Gehris of Sassamansville and Bonnie D. widow of Wilbur “Mac” McCallister of Willison, FL. Grandchildren, Chloe A., Colleen E., Caleb E. and Chava E. Cartmell. Funeral Services will be held at New Hanover United Methodist Church 2211 Swamp Pike. Gilbertsville, PA. 19525 on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the church Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Christ Union Cemetery, Niantic. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 27, 2019