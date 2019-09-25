|
|
Nancy (Good) Work, 73, of Douglassville, wife of the late Thomas Jefferson Work, Jr., passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Edward Y. and Phyllis (Loke) Good. Nancy taught first grade at Colebrookdale Elementary School before retiring in 1989. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving is her son Thomas E. Work of Lansdale; daughter Tara J. Henschel wife of Nathan of Birdsboro; five grandchildren Robert T. and Kathrena J. Work, and Ava J., Amanda G., and Amelia A. Henschel; and her sister Barbara Reynolds wife of Robert. Funeral services will be held Friday September 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Visitation will be held Friday from 12:30-1:15 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to www.worldrelief.org/donate\ View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 26, 2019