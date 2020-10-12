1/1
Natalie Mary Herman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie Mary (Colombo) Herman, age 94 passed away quietly surrounded by the love of her family at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was the first generation American daughter of Italian immigrants from Northern (Milano) Italy, born May 8, 1926 and raised in San Francisco, California. Natalie went to high school and was subsequently employed as a jewelry design retail specialist. She met the love of her life during the post World War II era and married her career Air Force late husband of 54 years in 1951. Natalie spent her life traveling different Countries and Air Force Bases with her husband and family. She was a stay at home Homemaker, a devoted wife, a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother. We are saddened for the passing of our Mom and Matriarch. She will be deeply missed. Natalie was preceded in death by her Father, Luigi Colombo, her Mother, Erma (Romponi) Colombo, her Brother John and Sister-in-Law Vera, her Daughter-in-Law Josephina Miller and her husband Frank George Herman. Surviving Natalie are her four sons, Tom, Jerry, his wife Patsy, Louis and William, her Nephew Jim Colombo, his wife Esterlita; Grandchildren, Linda (Herman) Auger, Kelly, Jennifer, Alex and numerous Great-grandchildren. A celebration of life viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA 19468 followed by an 11:00 AM Catholic Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 838 Walnut Street, Royersford, PA 19468. Interment at Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA will immediately follow the service. Condolences may be sent to The Herman Family, 247 New Street, Royersford, PA 19468.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home
600 Washington Street
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-7330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved