Natalie Mary (Colombo) Herman, age 94 passed away quietly surrounded by the love of her family at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was the first generation American daughter of Italian immigrants from Northern (Milano) Italy, born May 8, 1926 and raised in San Francisco, California. Natalie went to high school and was subsequently employed as a jewelry design retail specialist. She met the love of her life during the post World War II era and married her career Air Force late husband of 54 years in 1951. Natalie spent her life traveling different Countries and Air Force Bases with her husband and family. She was a stay at home Homemaker, a devoted wife, a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother. We are saddened for the passing of our Mom and Matriarch. She will be deeply missed. Natalie was preceded in death by her Father, Luigi Colombo, her Mother, Erma (Romponi) Colombo, her Brother John and Sister-in-Law Vera, her Daughter-in-Law Josephina Miller and her husband Frank George Herman. Surviving Natalie are her four sons, Tom, Jerry, his wife Patsy, Louis and William, her Nephew Jim Colombo, his wife Esterlita; Grandchildren, Linda (Herman) Auger, Kelly, Jennifer, Alex and numerous Great-grandchildren. A celebration of life viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA 19468 followed by an 11:00 AM Catholic Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 838 Walnut Street, Royersford, PA 19468. Interment at Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA will immediately follow the service. Condolences may be sent to The Herman Family, 247 New Street, Royersford, PA 19468.



