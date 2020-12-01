1/
Neal A. Daub
Neal A. Daub, 86, of Pottstown, husband of Barbara (Brunner) Daub, passed away on Monday at his residence. Born in Linfield, PA, he was a son of the late Harry S. Daub and the late Mabel (Hutt) Daub. Neal was a office worker for Precision Tube, North Wales. He also worked for many years in the Shipping office of Robinson Clay Products. He served in the army as an MP in Germany after the Korean War. Neal was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Pottstown. Surviving besides his wife is a son, Gregory H. Daub and his wife Amy, Zionsville; a daughter, Whitney wife of John Kubitz, Fleetwood; and six grandchildren, Alexandra & Larissa Kubitz, Samuel, Jonathan, William, Thomas Daub. He was predeceased by two sisters, Jane Reichman, Sylva Peroni. A graveside service will be held 11:30 A.M. on Friday December 4, 2020 at Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick. Officiating will be Reverend Christian McMullan. There will be a visitation on Friday December 4, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hanover & Walnut Streets, Pottstown. Contributions may be made in his memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church “Shares of Faith” 150 N. Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.

Published in The Mercury from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
