Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Fairview Cemetery
E. Main St
Macungie, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Salem Bible Church
8031 Salem Bible Church Rd.
Macungie, PA
View Map
Nedra Hosfeld (Moser) Hendricks

Nedra Hosfeld (Moser) Hendricks Obituary
Nedra Hosfeld (Moser) Hendricks, 94, of Towamencin Twp., PA, formerly of Boyertown, PA, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late David Gross Hendricks. Surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 10:30am on Feb. 4, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, E. Main St., Macungie, PA, and to her memorial service at 10am on Feb. 8, 2020, at Salem Bible Church, 8031 Salem Bible Church Rd., Macungie, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 6, 2020
