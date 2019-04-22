|
|
Nellie Lee Millsaps (lovingly known as Bunny), 97, passed peacefully at Frederick Living on Apr. 19, 2019. Born on Sep. 21, 1921 to the late G. Willie and Mary (Stephenson) Lee, she was raised on the farm called Pecan Grove in North Carolina. She was the loving wife of the late William A. Millsaps for 66 years. Bunny loved gardening, reading, bird watching, her family, friends, and her Lord. She is predeceased by her 5 siblings. She is survived by her children Donald L. Millsaps of Waynesville, NC and Mary Lee Boswell (Bill); and grandchildren Darbie Lee Pelachick (Jon) and Caleb A. Boswell. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Frederick Living. KirkandNiceInc.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 23, 2019