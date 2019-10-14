The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Weidenbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Weidenbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Weidenbaugh Obituary
Nelson C. Weidenbaugh, 94, husband of 52 years to the late Stephanie (Swist) Weidenbaugh, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his residence. Born in Schwenksville he was a son of the late J. Carl and Edna Sally (Gaugar) Weidenbaugh. Nelson was self-employed as an auctioneer and was a proud U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran of WW II. He was deployed to action in the Marshall Islands, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima. Nelson was devoted to his family and friends and relished spending time with them. He enjoyed attending local sporting events and was an accomplished amateur baseball player in the local area in his young adult life. Surviving are children; Marlene Weidenbaugh, Nelson C. Jr. Weidenbaugh wife Karen, Jay Weidenbaugh wife Theresa, Marcia Chase and Kelly Civitarese, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA. Family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Southeastern Veterans’ Center, 1 Veterans Dr., Spring City, PA., 19475. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now