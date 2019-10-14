|
Nelson C. Weidenbaugh, 94, husband of 52 years to the late Stephanie (Swist) Weidenbaugh, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his residence. Born in Schwenksville he was a son of the late J. Carl and Edna Sally (Gaugar) Weidenbaugh. Nelson was self-employed as an auctioneer and was a proud U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran of WW II. He was deployed to action in the Marshall Islands, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima. Nelson was devoted to his family and friends and relished spending time with them. He enjoyed attending local sporting events and was an accomplished amateur baseball player in the local area in his young adult life. Surviving are children; Marlene Weidenbaugh, Nelson C. Jr. Weidenbaugh wife Karen, Jay Weidenbaugh wife Theresa, Marcia Chase and Kelly Civitarese, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA. Family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Southeastern Veterans’ Center, 1 Veterans Dr., Spring City, PA., 19475. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019