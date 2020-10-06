1/1
Nicholas Casper
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Casper, 96, of Douglassville, PA, passed away on October 2, 2020, at Berkshire Center in Exeter. He was the husband of the late LaRue Casper, to whom he was married for 71 years. Born in Douglassville in 1924, Nick was the son of the late Metro and Catherine (Krisco) Kasper. He graduated from Pottstown High School in 1942. He then served as a Technical Sergeant during World War II in the US Army’s Mighty Eighth Air Force out of Kimbolton, England; he flew 35 combat flying missions as part of the 379th Bomb Group on the 527th Bombardment Squadron. After the War, Nick became a Master Watchmaker, owned a jewelry store in Pottstown for 18 years and later retired from Manhattan Industries in New Berlinville. During his free time, he enjoyed being with family and friends. He was also an avid golfer and bowler. Nicholas is survived by two daughters, Donna Miller, wife of Donald Miller, Oceanside, CA, and Lori Kramer, wife of Stacey Kramer, Phoenixville, PA; and one sister, Mary Sikora, of Yardley, PA. He was preceded in death by siblings, Mamie Koren, Joseph Casper and Michael Casper. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Medical Centers. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved