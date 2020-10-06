Nicholas Casper, 96, of Douglassville, PA, passed away on October 2, 2020, at Berkshire Center in Exeter. He was the husband of the late LaRue Casper, to whom he was married for 71 years. Born in Douglassville in 1924, Nick was the son of the late Metro and Catherine (Krisco) Kasper. He graduated from Pottstown High School in 1942. He then served as a Technical Sergeant during World War II in the US Army’s Mighty Eighth Air Force out of Kimbolton, England; he flew 35 combat flying missions as part of the 379th Bomb Group on the 527th Bombardment Squadron. After the War, Nick became a Master Watchmaker, owned a jewelry store in Pottstown for 18 years and later retired from Manhattan Industries in New Berlinville. During his free time, he enjoyed being with family and friends. He was also an avid golfer and bowler. Nicholas is survived by two daughters, Donna Miller, wife of Donald Miller, Oceanside, CA, and Lori Kramer, wife of Stacey Kramer, Phoenixville, PA; and one sister, Mary Sikora, of Yardley, PA. He was preceded in death by siblings, Mamie Koren, Joseph Casper and Michael Casper. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Medical Centers. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
