The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola Szakal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Szakal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nola Szakal Obituary
Nola M. (Hottle) Szakal, 91, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Keystone Villa in Douglassville, PA. She was the wife of the late Frank Szakal who passed in 1983. Born in Bethlehem, PA, on December 2, 1927, Nola was the daughter of the late Luther and Ruth (Fritz) Hottle. Nola obtained her bachelor’s degree at Temple University and then taught cosmetology at Northern Chester County Technical School in Phoenixville, PA. She enjoyed spending her time traveling, reading, and driving. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Szakal, Stage College, PA; and Melanie Kimmel, FL; three grandchildren, Michelle, Christopher, and Thomas; one great-grandson, Fisher; and her brother, Luther Hottle. She is predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth and Robert Hottle; and her sisters, Dorothy Bennick and Annetta Colodonato. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nola’s memory to the Salvation Army at https://pa.salvationarmy.org/pottstown or to the TriCounty Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Rd., Suite 1, Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
Download Now