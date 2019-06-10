|
|
Nola M. (Hottle) Szakal, 91, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Keystone Villa in Douglassville, PA. She was the wife of the late Frank Szakal who passed in 1983. Born in Bethlehem, PA, on December 2, 1927, Nola was the daughter of the late Luther and Ruth (Fritz) Hottle. Nola obtained her bachelor’s degree at Temple University and then taught cosmetology at Northern Chester County Technical School in Phoenixville, PA. She enjoyed spending her time traveling, reading, and driving. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Szakal, Stage College, PA; and Melanie Kimmel, FL; three grandchildren, Michelle, Christopher, and Thomas; one great-grandson, Fisher; and her brother, Luther Hottle. She is predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth and Robert Hottle; and her sisters, Dorothy Bennick and Annetta Colodonato. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nola’s memory to the Salvation Army at https://pa.salvationarmy.org/pottstown or to the TriCounty Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Rd., Suite 1, Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on June 11, 2019