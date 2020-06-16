Nora Reinhart

Nora (Peroni) Reinhart, age 93, passed away peacefully at home June 15, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born January 8, 1927 in Conshohocken, PA to the late Peter and Lena (Rubando) Peroni. She married Claude “Deacon” Reinhart, in October 1950. Together they established the Reinhart Painting business in 1949. Nora loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nanny Nora. Her passion for cooking was an experience cherished by all. She enjoyed sharing her favorite Italian recipes with her grandchildren. If she was not in the kitchen, you could find her sprucing up her house making sure it was welcoming. In her spare time, Nora loved the casinos and kicking up her heels on the dance floor. Nora is survived by her brother Peter Peroni and her three children, daughter, Claudia (Reinhart) Eppehimer, and sons Keith Reinhart, husband of Marybeth (Case) and Ron Reinhart, husband of Judy (Edmunds). Grandchildren, Brett, Nick, Rachel, Eric, Emily, Tony, Rine, Seth, and Sage. Along with her great grandchildren, Anna, Carina, Sara, Leo, Noah, Sophia, Tyler, Gia, and Kennedy. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Nora was preceded in death by her husband Claude, her beloved granddaughter, Leah, son-in-law, Roger Eppehimer, brothers, Leo and Arthur Peroni and sister, Mary (Peroni) Skrocki. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at St Aloysius Church, (223 Beech Street, Pottstown, PA 19464). The viewing will be held in the gathering center from 9:30 to 10:45 am. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Aloysius Parish School, (844 N Keim Street, Pottstown, PA 19464). Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Pottstown) is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store