Norma M. (Kessler) Ritschard, 97, of Ephrata, PA, formerly of Parkerford, PA, passed away on December 26, 2019, at Ephrata Manor. She was the wife of the late Frank Edward Ritschard, who passed in 2008. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on September 12, 1922, Norma was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Riley) Kessler. Norma worked as a flag maker for Valley Forge Flag Company and was a longtime member of St. Vincent UCC in Phoenixville, PA. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Ann Reigner, wife of Kent, Leola, PA; her sister, Edith Mae Lightcap, Birdsboro, PA; and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her infant son; her daughter, Nancy Lee Almond; and her siblings, Earl Walter Kessler, John M. Kessler, and Frances Frame. A viewing will take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent UCC, 137 Ridge Rd., Phoenixville, PA 19460. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at St. Vincent UCC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma’s memory to St. Vincent UCC, P.O. Box 454 Phoenixville, PA 19460, or to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019