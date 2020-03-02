|
Oliver John Raser Jr., age 91, of Valley Forge, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday February 24, 2020. He was born in Phoenixville PA in 1928. The son of Oliver John Raser and Helen Marie (Ulmer) Raser. Oliver grew up in Birchrunville and graduated from Spring City High School, class of 1947. After high school, Ollie joined the Phoenix Night Hawks motorcycle club. He rode motorcycles well into his eighties. He served in the PA Army National Guard for nine years in the heavy mortar division and was a member of the Lions Club. Ollie was a general contractor from age of 17 to 86. He and his partner, Dick Famous, created “Famous Oliver” Construction Company. Later Ollie established Kimberton Construction. Ollie was a hard worker his entire life and enjoyed it. Ollie is survived by his loving wife, Sue Ellen (Plunkett) Raser; his three sons: Dennis, Randall and John Raser; his daughter, Holly Raser Chew; stepson, Britain R. Masters; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey “Bud” Raser and Gary Raser; and his sister, Marilyn Raser Platt. He is also survived by Helen Emery Raser, mother of his four children. Ollie was predeceased by his sister, Dawn Raser, grandson, Joshua Raser and stepson, RJ Masters. An avid outdoorsman, Ollie loved hunting, fishing and being in the mountains. In 1961, he became a founding member of the Valley View Hunting Lodge located in Tioga County PA. A true adventurer, Ollie hunted out west and fished in Upstate New York and Canada. He enjoyed collecting knives and traveling. Ollie especially enjoyed his trips with Sue Ellen out West and to Alaska. The service, officiated by Reverend Dennis Coleman, will begin at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 29, 2020, followed by a life celebration until 4:00 PM at Columbia Station, 4 Main St., Phoenixville PA 19460. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon BLVD, Miami, FL 33134, in memory of Oliver John Raser Jr. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020