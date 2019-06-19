|
|
Opal J. Raysor, age 97, wife of the late Darwin O. Raysor, of Spring City, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Southeastern Veterans’ Center. Born on July 3, 1921 in Fulton, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Davis and Mary (Williams) Hood. Mrs. Raysor served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a clerk and typist. She met her husband during the war in Australia, and they later married in the Philippines. She was a volunteer with the Red Cross, often helping with their blood drives. Mrs. Raysor is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan L., wife of the late Darrell Raysor of Ambler, PA; two granddaughters, Rachel Beers, wife of Janko Mitric of Takoma Park, MD and Lauren, wife of Michael Franchetti of Abington, PA; and five great-grandchildren, Jelena and Emlyn Mitric and Michael, John, and Joseph Franchetti. She was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Raysor, two brothers and four sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pennsylvania on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Pastor Will Humes. Burial will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on June 20, 2019