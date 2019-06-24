The Mercury Obituaries
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Pasqual A. ("Pat") Romano, 65, of Boyertown, husband of Roxane (Sedlock) Romano, passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest.
Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Anthony and Concetta (Cavigliano) Romano.
Pat was a sales manager in the frozen food warehouse industry, last working for Cross Dock Solutions in NJ. He was an avid golfer and adored his loving canine companion Lucky. While battling kidney cancer for the last 4 years, Pat was known for his brave and positive attitude and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Surviving along with his wife are two sons Anthony J. Romano husband of Michelle of Boston, MA, and James Romano husband of Samayra of Ft. Myers, FL; two grandchildren Emma Jane and Molly Anne Romano; two brothers Roland Romano husband of Josephine, and Eugene Romano husband of Darlene; and extended family.
A funeral service will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown. Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held Wednesday June 26 from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday June 27 from 9:30-10:15 AM at the funeral home.
Pat and his family are very grateful and thankful to Dr. Suresh Nair and his oncology team for the excellent care, support and treatment provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to The Andy Derr Foundation and/or the John & Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest.
View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 23, 2019
