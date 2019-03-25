|
|
Patricia Ann (Richter) Sermarini-Willits, 75, wife of Martin Willits, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home in Skippack.
Born in Abington, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Rose Richter.
Patricia enjoyed making people laugh and spreading love, kindness, and joy to everyone she met. A devout Catholic, she attended Latin masses regularly and often felt compelled to help others. Drawn to the peacefulness of the ocean, Pat was a calming presence to those around her. She had a connection with people and nature that was admirable. Pat was also an amazing cook, who shared and expressed herself through her lovingly prepared food and great recipes with her family and friends alike. She will be remembered as a very loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving along with her husband Martin of 19 years are her brother Kenneth Richter, husband of Marie; sons Gregg Sermarini, husband of Kathy of Gilbertsville, Steven Sermarini, husband of Barbara Jean of Schwenksville, and Rob Sermarini, of Wayne; grandchildren Sara, Brenna, and Julia Sermarini; and Anthony and Zachary Sermarini.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mt Rd, Schwenksville, PA 19473, with burial following at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 10:00-10:45 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Food For the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073 – www.foodforthepoor.org, in Patricia's name.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 24, 2019