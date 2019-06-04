|
Patricia A. D’Innocenzo, 82, wife of Joseph S. D’Innocenzo, of Grace St. Pottstown, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence. Born in Reading, PA. she was a daughter of the late Howard N. Jr. and Elizabeth M. (Bennis) Heath. Surviving with her husband is a son, James D’Innocenzo and his wife Donetta. Four daughters; Mary, wife of Terry Koziara, Kathy, wife of Rick Kritschil, Gina, wife of Matt Lohr, and Patti Jo, wife of Chris Keelar. Fourteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren, three brothers; Richard, Thomas and Robert Heath. Predeceased by a sister Margaret Shaner. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius RC Church located at Beech and Hanover Sts, Pottstown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Aloysius School Fund, 844 N Keim St, Pottstown, Pa. 19464. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on June 5, 2019