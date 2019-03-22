Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Daniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Daniel Obituary
Patricia (Patti) M. Daniel, age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Royersford, Pa. She was born March 10, 1958, in Phoenixville Hospital, to Richard E. Daniel and Katherine M. (Andrews) Daniel. Patti attended West Catholic High School of Philadelphia before becoming a waitress at the Val-Rio Diner, she waitressed there for 20 years. Patti enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee and talking with friends. She was a kind hearted person that accepted other for who they are. Patti is survived by her children, Kathleen and Joseph Ferrara, her son in-law Larry Edwards, daughter in-law Lexi Schaeffer, grandchild, Carter and Avery Edwards, and her life long friend, Darlene L. Devaney. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 31, 2019, at The Polish Club on High St. in Phoenixville, from 3-6 pm. All who knew and loved Patti are welcome. In lieu of flowers please send to the staff at: Parkhouse Rehabilitation Center, 1600 Blackrock Rd. Royersford, Pa 19468.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.