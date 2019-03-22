|
Patricia (Patti) M. Daniel, age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Royersford, Pa. She was born March 10, 1958, in Phoenixville Hospital, to Richard E. Daniel and Katherine M. (Andrews) Daniel. Patti attended West Catholic High School of Philadelphia before becoming a waitress at the Val-Rio Diner, she waitressed there for 20 years. Patti enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee and talking with friends. She was a kind hearted person that accepted other for who they are. Patti is survived by her children, Kathleen and Joseph Ferrara, her son in-law Larry Edwards, daughter in-law Lexi Schaeffer, grandchild, Carter and Avery Edwards, and her life long friend, Darlene L. Devaney. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 31, 2019, at The Polish Club on High St. in Phoenixville, from 3-6 pm. All who knew and loved Patti are welcome. In lieu of flowers please send to the staff at: Parkhouse Rehabilitation Center, 1600 Blackrock Rd. Royersford, Pa 19468.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 24, 2019