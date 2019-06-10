The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Duff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Duff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Duff Obituary
Patricia Duff, 72, wife of Donald L. Duff of Boyertown, PA passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Manor Care, Pottstown, PA. Memorial services will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High St. Pottstown, PA . The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7-8:30 P.M. and Thursday morning from 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now