Patricia Duff, 72, wife of Donald L. Duff of Boyertown, PA passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Manor Care, Pottstown, PA. Memorial services will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High St. Pottstown, PA . The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7-8:30 P.M. and Thursday morning from 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 11, 2019