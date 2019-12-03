|
|
Patricia J. (Wilson) Garofolo, 85, wife of the late Richard F. Garofolo, Upper Providence Twp., died Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Seasons Hospice At Phoenixville Hospital. Mrs. Garofolo was born on October 10, 1934, in Decatur, Il, to the late Roy Wilson and Dorothy (Stites) Witt. Mrs. Garofolo is survived by her children, Marianne Garofolo, Anthony Garofolo, and Christopher Garofolo; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; and her siblings, Sterling Witt and Charlene (Witt) Ashfield. She was preceded in death by her sons, Richard J. Garofolo and Michael Garofolo, two grandsons, and two brothers, Max and Harry Wilson. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 14th, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Royersford. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019