The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
2101 Pottstown Pike
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
2101 Pottstown Pike
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Greig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Greig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Greig Obituary
Patricia Anne (Furlong) Greig, 91, wife of the late Donald R. Greig of 61 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Cornwall Manor in Cornwall, PA. Born in Dearborn, Michigan, Patricia was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Israel) Furlong. Patricia loved playing bridge and golf. She was a long time member of Brookside Country Club. She was also a devoted member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Patricia will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving is her son David W. Greig, husband of Patricia E., of Pottstown, PA; daughters Carol J. Orr, wife of William, of Cornwall, PA, and Susan E. Hill, wife of Thomas, of Greenville S.C.; brother Frank Furlong, of California; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister Margaret, brother James, brother Jack, and sister Maureen. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465) at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc. (Pottstown) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now