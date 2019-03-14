|
Patricia Anne (Furlong) Greig, 91, wife of the late Donald R. Greig of 61 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Cornwall Manor in Cornwall, PA. Born in Dearborn, Michigan, Patricia was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Israel) Furlong. Patricia loved playing bridge and golf. She was a long time member of Brookside Country Club. She was also a devoted member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Patricia will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving is her son David W. Greig, husband of Patricia E., of Pottstown, PA; daughters Carol J. Orr, wife of William, of Cornwall, PA, and Susan E. Hill, wife of Thomas, of Greenville S.C.; brother Frank Furlong, of California; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister Margaret, brother James, brother Jack, and sister Maureen. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465) at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc. (Pottstown) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019