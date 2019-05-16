The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Aloysius Church
233 Beech St.
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Haupt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Haupt


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Haupt Obituary
Patricia E. Haupt, 93, of Pottstown, passed away Tuesday, May 14th, at Manatawny Manor, Chester County. Patricia was born in Pottstown on November 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Ethel E. Bertolet and Earl J. Tighe She was the widow of Guy W. Haupt. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Pottstown and worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at local hospitals for 35 years and was also a psychiatric nurse at Pennhurst Center, Spring City for 10 years before retiring in 1986. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Dr. Patricia A. Haupt, of Lewes, DE; and son,Guy J. Haupt, of Pottstown. She is also survived by two grandsons, Guy Edward and David Michael and one great granddaughter Emma Lynne. She was predeceased by her brother, Harry J. Schaeffer and sister, Elizabeth Owsiany. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 AM at Saint Aloysius Church, 233 Beech St., Pottstown. Interment is private at St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her name are requested to TriCounty Hospice, 13 Armand Hammer Blvd, Suite 201, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now