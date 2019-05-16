|
|
Patricia E. Haupt, 93, of Pottstown, passed away Tuesday, May 14th, at Manatawny Manor, Chester County. Patricia was born in Pottstown on November 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Ethel E. Bertolet and Earl J. Tighe She was the widow of Guy W. Haupt. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Pottstown and worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at local hospitals for 35 years and was also a psychiatric nurse at Pennhurst Center, Spring City for 10 years before retiring in 1986. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Dr. Patricia A. Haupt, of Lewes, DE; and son,Guy J. Haupt, of Pottstown. She is also survived by two grandsons, Guy Edward and David Michael and one great granddaughter Emma Lynne. She was predeceased by her brother, Harry J. Schaeffer and sister, Elizabeth Owsiany. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 AM at Saint Aloysius Church, 233 Beech St., Pottstown. Interment is private at St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her name are requested to TriCounty Hospice, 13 Armand Hammer Blvd, Suite 201, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 17, 2019