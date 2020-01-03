|
|
Patricia A. (Fritz) Keim, 73, of Pottstown, wife of Douglas R. Keim, passed away on Wednesday January 1, 2020 at Sanatoga Center, Pottstown. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Fritz and the late Veronica (Iswalt) Fritz. Patricia was a home health aid for the Pottstown Area Visiting Nurses and Tri-County Home Health Care for twenty five years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Pottstown. Patricia was an active life member of the Norco Fire Company, where she coordinated the Flea Market, ran various booths at the Norco Fair, and worked in the kitchen for bingo. Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Michele C. Keim and her partner Matthew C. Danihel, Pottstown; and two grandchildren, Raelyn A. Garner, Killian M. Garner. A panahida service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Thursday January 9, 2020 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Father Nicholas DeProspero. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. There will be a viewing Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 301 Cherry Street, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020