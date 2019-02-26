|
|
Patricia Lee (Ludy) Faithful, 72, wife of Paul E. Faithful, Jr., of Douglassville, PA passed away in her residence on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Juanita (Hite) Ludy. She was a member of The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, Pottstown. She was a member of the TOPS Club Inc. in Pottstown for many years. Patricia was an avid reader, especially Stephen King; she also enjoyed sewing, crochet and knitting. She was a retired seamstress at local knitting mills. Surviving with her husband Paul of 56 years, are three daughters, Tracey L., wife of Charles Neubauer of Boyertown, Lisa M., wife of Paul Miller of Gilbertsville and Virginia H., wife of Mark Matyasovsky of Bechtelsville; two sisters Doris A., widow of Gerald Weil of Douglassville and Linda D., wife of Erwin Green of Stowe; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Avenue, Boyertown. A viewing will be Friday between 10 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to , 968 Postal Road, Ste. 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 27, 2019