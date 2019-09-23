|
|
Patricia Lou Gaugler (Anderson), 84, of Pottstown, PA, died on September 14, 2019. Daughter of Harry and Mary Anderson (predeceased), and loving wife of Richard Gaugler, (predeceased), passed away after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. Patricia was born in Reading, PA on June 20, 1935. She is survived by her two sons, her step-daughter, and her six grandchildren. Memorial service to be held on October 12 at St. Paul’s UCC in Pottstown, PA at 10AM. Visitation at 9:30AM.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 24, 2019