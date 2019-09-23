Home

Patricia Lou Gaugler

Patricia Lou Gaugler Obituary
Patricia Lou Gaugler (Anderson), 84, of Pottstown, PA, died on September 14, 2019. Daughter of Harry and Mary Anderson (predeceased), and loving wife of Richard Gaugler, (predeceased), passed away after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. Patricia was born in Reading, PA on June 20, 1935. She is survived by her two sons, her step-daughter, and her six grandchildren. Memorial service to be held on October 12 at St. Paul’s UCC in Pottstown, PA at 10AM. Visitation at 9:30AM.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 24, 2019
