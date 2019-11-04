The Mercury Obituaries
Patricia Ditzler
Patricia Marie Ditzler, beloved partner of Gary Simmons of Pottstown, beloved daughter of Samuel and Eleanore (Powell) Sleath passed away on October 30, 2019. Patricia retired from The United States Postal Service. Patricia is survived by her cherished family: daughters Veronica Weldele, Marita Weldele and Carrie Ditzler White, son-in-law Elwood White Jr. and grandson Jesse. She is also survived by her dear sister Anne Sleath Ryan, husband William J. Ryan, Jr. and dear niece Jennie Drobnick Jonas and nephew Joshua Drobnick and extended family and friends. A private service will be held at a future time at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019
