Patricia Miller Obituary
Patricia A. (Becker) Miller, age 85, loving wife of William Miller, of Limerick PA, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 4, 1933 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Doris Becker. Patricia enjoyed all aspects of life, she loved traveling with her loving husband to Florida whenever she had the opportunity. In her spare time Patricia enjoyed cooking, knitting, quilting, sewing, solving crossword puzzles, and it was also a running joke that she lifted weights because she was always picking up her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. But most of all Patricia cherished the time she spent with her family, she was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her and she will be missed by many. In addition to her loving husband, Patricia is survived by her nine children, Tricia (George) Hamilton, Robin (Jay) Umstead, Lisa (Eric) Forsythe, William Miller III, Marcella (Robert) Choiniere, Christopher (Janis) Miller, Jennifer (Francis) Vance, Amy (Richard) Collins, and Matthew (Debbie) Miller; One daughter-in-law, Wendy (the late Jeffrey) Miller; Twenty grandchildren, George Hamilton, Sean (Sharon) Hamilton, Brittany (Mark) Kunze, Sheena (Mark) Alderfer, Brendon Forsythe, Lauren (Dusty) Green, Jay (Melissa) Miller, Ashley Feick, Amber Miller, Adam (Amy) Miller, Lexi Choiniere, Robert Choiniere, Allie Miller, Christopher Miller, Hannah Vance, Claire Vance, Riley Collins, Scarlett Collins, Nathan Collins, and Mason Miller; She is also survived by her twelve Great-granchildren. In addition to her parents Patricia was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Miller; and sister Joan Royce. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening August 22, 2019 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington St. Royersford PA. 19468. A funeral mass will be held at St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C. Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville PA, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be the Rev. Paul Brandt. Burial will be held in the Limerick Church Burial Ground, Limerick PA, following the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Limerick Township Historical Society, 545 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick PA 19468. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019
