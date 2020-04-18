|
|
Patricia Milner Patricia Milner (nee Berish) passed away in her apartment home in Harrisburg on April 1, 2020. Before retiring to take care of her mother in 2010, she had been a popular cashier at Shady Maple Farmers’ Market. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, who passed away in 1985. A native of Phoenixville born on March 15, 1942 to Margaret Berish and William Williams, she was a member of the class of 1960 at Spring-Ford High School. Through the 1960s and early 1970s she was an executive secretary at INA in Philadelphia. She survived a battle with Non-Hodgkins’ Lymphoma in 2014-5. She loved old TV shows, her electronic Yahtzee game, Il Divo, and the film Happy Feet. She is survived by two sons, Jason A. Milner (Jennifer) and Lincoln T. Milner (Amanda), two grandsons, a sister and her family in Indiana, and several cousins. No memorial service has been planned in light of current restrictions on gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Patricia’s name be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. Checks, payable to Lancaster General Health Foundation, can be sent to: 609 N. Cherry Street, P.O. Box 3555, Lancaster, PA 17604. An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 19, 2020