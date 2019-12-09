|
|
Patricia A. Mulholland, 75, widow of Joseph M. Mulholland, of Mifflin Center, Shillington and formerly of Pottstown, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Reading Hospital.
Born in Pottstown, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Pearl (Geisler) Breuninger.
She was employed as a food service worker at the Wyndcroft School, Pottstown.
Surviving is a son Shane Mulholland and his wife Carleen and a daughter Holly wife of Jose Hernandez. Two grandsons; Benjamin and Matthew and a niece Tara Yerger.
Pre-deceased by a half-brother, Bob Breuninger and a sister Kathleen Good and half-sisters; Phyllis Donovan and Betty Wenger.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St., Pottstown. Viewing will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019