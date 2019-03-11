The Mercury Obituaries
Patricia Neyhard Obituary
Patricia A. (Collins) Neyhard, 86, of Pottstown, widow of Richard A. Neyhard, passed away on Saturday at her residence.
Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Collins and the late Beatrice (West) Collins.
Patricia was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pottstown.
She was a devoted mother, wife, loved her family, and being a homemaker.
She is survived by two sons, William R. Neyhard and his wife Marybeth, Broomall, Jeffrey A. Neyhard and his wife Michelle; a daughter, Suzanne N. wife of Robert W. Fryberger, Northeast, MD; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Christopher K. Neyhard and a brother, William C. Collins.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Patricia Goshert. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. There will be a viewing Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the , 498 E. Bellevue Ave., Reading, PA 19605
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 11, 2019
