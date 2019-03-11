|
Patricia A. (Collins) Neyhard, 86, of Pottstown, widow of Richard A. Neyhard, passed away on Saturday at her residence.
Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Collins and the late Beatrice (West) Collins.
Patricia was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pottstown.
She was a devoted mother, wife, loved her family, and being a homemaker.
She is survived by two sons, William R. Neyhard and his wife Marybeth, Broomall, Jeffrey A. Neyhard and his wife Michelle; a daughter, Suzanne N. wife of Robert W. Fryberger, Northeast, MD; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Christopher K. Neyhard and a brother, William C. Collins.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Patricia Goshert. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. There will be a viewing Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the , 498 E. Bellevue Ave., Reading, PA 19605
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 11, 2019