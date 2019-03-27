|
|
Patricia (Haller) Shantz, 87, of Limerick, passed away Friday March 22, 2019 at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Spring City, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elma (Buckwalter) Haller. Patricia retired from Continental Bank, where she served as a teller for many years. She resided at Limerick Green Apartments where she leaves behind many good friends and acquaintances. Surviving are two sons: Gene B. Shantz (Denise) of Royersford, and Greg Shantz (Betsy) of Norristown; two grandchildren, Gregory A. Shantz (Erica), and Amy Yantosh (Paul); and two great grandsons, Declan and Aiden Yantosh. Along with her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her son, Randall S. Shantz, and her two sisters, Charlotte Keller and Miriam Nelson. Services will be held privately. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019