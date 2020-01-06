|
|
Patricia Williams Donato, born Patricia Gay Williams to the late Ethel Rosemund “Ruby” Elrod and Dorsey Lee Williams, passed in her sleep Thursday morning January 2, 2020. Her husband Rico and sons Joe and Nick were at her bedside. Born and raised in Pueblo, CO, Patty earned a BS in Occupational Therapy at Colorado State University and entered the Army upon graduation. While stationed at the Valley Forge Army Hospital she met Rico Donato to whom she was wed on October 2, 1960. Together they raised 3 sons in Parkerford, PA before retiring to North Cape May, New Jersey in 2006. Pat is lovingly remembered by her husband Rico; sons, Christopher (Jenny) of Waconia, MN, Joseph (Audra) of Sinking Spring, PA, and Nicholas (Chie) of Yokahoma, Japan; grandchildren, Patric, Mia, Leon, Emily, Ruby and numerous extended family, lifelong friends and colleagues. Pat lived a life of service as an OT in the Army and Chester County First Step Early Childhood Intervention, an OT and administrator for the State of Pennsylvania, and in retirement she volunteered at the hospital and health fairs. She maintained a lifelong love of learning, earning a Masters of Healthcare Administration from West Chester University in 1988, then transitioned to a career in healing arts studying at the Casey and Riley Institute in Virginia Beach, VA. Her latest learning endeavors included studying with her dream group and various offerings at the public library. She and Rico also enjoyed a simple cup of cappuccino while watching the evening ferries come and go in Cape May. She will be dearly missed. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cape May County Library, Attention: Andrea Orsini, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210 in memory of Pat Donato. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 7, 2020