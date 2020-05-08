Patrick Darren Anderson, 53, of Pottstown, husband of Tammy Anderson. Patrick, known to his many friends as “Cowboy”, passed away April 29th, having suffered a stroke while unloading his truck in Missouri on April 20th. Working 15 years for Bell Trucking, Patrick was a graduate of Pottsgrove High School class of 1985. Surviving with his wife Tammy is a son Ryan Anderson, granddaughter Abbigail- daughter of Ryan, stepson Daulton, mother Patricia Anderson, brother John, sisters Terry, Dori, Michelle, Marcia. Patrick loved working, helping his many friends with carpentry work, and having many gatherings on their front porch for BBQs, while he enjoyed cooking for them. His spare time was much enjoyed at their mountain cabin. Pat was predeceased by his father Frank Anderson Jr., and brother Frank Anderson III. The many condolences are greatly appreciated. Memorial services will be held at a later date, with notifications to family and friends. Rest well Pat. You will be greatly missed. “Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life’s been full, I savored much... good friends, good times, a family’s love, a loved one’s touch. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.”



