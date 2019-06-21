|
|
Paul E. Hallman, age 92, husband of the late Margaret A. (Finkbiner) Hallman, of Spring City, PA, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at home. Born on August 23, 1926 in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Bernice S. (Shelly) Hallman. Mr. Hallman was a graduate of the Spring City High School, where he played quarterback for the football team. He was also a graduate of Penn State university, where he was a member of the Blue Band and the Sigma Pi fraternity. Mr. Hallman served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as an insurance agent and was President of Evans, Conger and Bahr, Inc. of Pottstown. He was a member of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church, and later of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church after the merger, where he sang in the choir and served on the council. Mr. Hallman was Past President of the Pottstown Kiwanis Club and was an avid Penn State fan. He loved golfing and tennis, and enjoyed working outside in his yard and playing his hand as a Liars Poker Player. Mr. Hallman is survived by two children, Marsha Hallman, wife of Terence Kita of Collegeville, PA and Pete Hallman, very significant other of Liza Veres of North Coventry, PA; four grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Kita, Lindsay (Scott) Pringle, Zachary Kita (Bobbi Brace), and Katie Hallman (Matthew Carter); and two great-granddaughters, Louisa Ann & Hailey Margaret. Mr. Hallman was preceded in death by one brother, Robert W. Hallman, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 150 North Hanover St., Pottstown, PA on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Christian McMullan. Burial will be held in the Pughtown Baptist Church Cemetery, Spring City. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Veterans Affairs, Attn: Volunteer Services Code 135, Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Black Horse Hill Raod, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to the Stretch the Ride, 1611 Medical Drive, Pottstown, PA 19464. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on June 22, 2019