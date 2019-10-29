|
|
Paul J. Reidenhour, 82, of Kutztown, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. He was the husband of Marcia A. (Weaver) Reidenhour, whom he married on June 29, 1957. Born in Reading, Paul was a son of the late Harvey E. and Helen Mae (Meitzler) Reidenhour. Paul was a 1956 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and was a member of Saint John’s United Church of Christ, Kutztown. Paul was employed by Met-Ed working as a Supervisor of the Meter Department in Reading for many years, until his retirement. Paul was a former Director of The Kutztown Youth Athletic Assn., former coach of KYAA baseball and KYAA basketball for many years, served as past president, vice president and secretary of Cougar Tale, and was a lifetime member of Reading & Berks Basketball Oldtimers, Inc. Paul was an avid sports fan and golfer. In addition to his wife of 62 years, Marcia, Paul is survived by his two children, Jody A. Reidenhour, Kutztown and Thomas P., husband of Claire M. (Curry) Reidenhour, Kutztown; granddaughter, Ann Marie Reidenhour, Dallas, TX; sister, Mary Jane (Reidenhour) Himmelberger, Blandon; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by a son, Timothy W. Reidenhour in 1991; a grandson, Chad J. Reidenhour in 2009; sister, Betty (Reidenhour) Swan; and brothers, LeRoy and Harvey Reidenhour. Services for Paul will be held privately by his family. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made in Paul’s memory to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 257 W. Walnut Street, Kutztown, PA 19530 or The Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530 or online at www.kasdedfoundation.org/donation. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 7, 2019