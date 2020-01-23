|
Paul Kenneth Yeagle, 92, formerly of Cape Coral, FL, died January 22, 2020 at Clairmont Nursing & Rehabilitation, Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his first wife, H. Arlene (Mason) Yeagle, who died December 23, 1991, as well as his second wife, M. Carolyn (Moses) Yeagle who died January 17, 2019. Born, October 21, 1927, in Trappe, Montgomery County, he was a son of the late George Elmer and Violet H. (Poley) Yeagle. Paul was a 1945 graduate of Collegeville High School, and a 1950 Graduate of Temple University. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Paul was employed as a salesman with Campbell Soup Company for 35 years, retiring in 1989. He was a past member of Muhlenberg Township Lion’s Club and Faith E.C. Church, Temple, where he also served on the board of trustees. Paul enjoyed hunting pheasants and was an avid Philadelphia Athletics fan; his trademark phrase was “fan-tastic.” Survivors include his two children: Kathleen L. (Yeagle) Colbert of Spring City, PA and Donald P., husband of F. Gail (Weinert) Yeagle of Newville, PA. In addition, there are five grandchildren: Brian P., husband of Jennifer (Schnoor) Wagner; Donald T., husband of Kelly (Peterson); Danielle (Zimmerman), wife of William Moser; Nathan Zimmerman; and Katherine Grace Yeagle; and six great grandchildren: Kiley Wagner, Ashely Wagner, Ella Schnoor, Cullen Vuong, Jacob Moser, Noah Moser and Evelyn Wagner. Paul was preceded in death by five siblings: Edna M. Yeagle, Donald E. Yeagle, Grace M. Guest, Evelyn M. Yeagle and David L. Yeagle. Services will be held Monday at 12 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 11a.m. – 12 p.m. Burial will be at Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Shepherd’s Gate Worship Center, 53 Southside Drive, Newville, PA 17241. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020