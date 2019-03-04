|
Paulette Jane (Reichert) Colledge, 63, of Pottstown, PA, wife of Richard L. Colledge, died Friday at Seasons Hospice Phoenixville. Born in Phoenixville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Eaton and Dorthea (Treichler) Reichert. Paulette was employed by R&M Equipment of Spring City, formerly of Valley Forge, as an executive secretary for 10 years. She was also employed for many years as the activities coordinator of Parkhouse Providence Pointe, Royersford. She was a member of Valley Forge Baptist Temple, Collegeville. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Summer L. Fiancee' of Eddie Hall, Buford, GA; Rebecca L. Colledge, Pottstown; step daughter, Dara C. Colledge, Barto; four brothers, John Eaton (Debbie), IN; James Eaton (Chrissy), IN; Donnie Reichert, Phoenixville; Michael Reichert, Phoenixville; four sisters, Julie Barker (Thomas), Phoenixville; Lois Ann Johnson (Carl), IN; Tammy Nolan (Brad), IN; Donna Brauser, IN. Two grandchildren, Emma and Evan. Her beloved dogs, Arlo & Enzo. She was predeceased by one brother, Sam Eaton Jr. A celebration of her life will be held 11:30 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Valley Forge Baptist Temple, 616 S. Trappe Road, Collegeville. Officiating will be Reverend Scott Wendal. Burial will be private at Limerick Garden of Memories. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church form 10:00 am until 11:30 am on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Pottstown , or Valley Forge Audubon Society, 1201 Pawlings Road Audubon, PA 19403. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019