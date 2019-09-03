|
|
Pauline M. (Beitler) Kern wife of the late Erick J. Kern Sr. age 89, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at home.
She was born May 23, 1920 in Kimberton to the late Paul Beitler and the late Laura (Henry) Beitler. Pauline lived most of her life in Spring City and Chester Springs. She was a graduate of the former Spring City High School. Pauline was employed as the cafeteria manager for many years until her retirement from the Downingtown School District.
She was a devoted member of St. Peters United Church of Christ in Chester Springs, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the sewing circle. Pauline loved sewing and crocheting, providing book bags, walker bags and many other items for children and her family. She crocheted blankets for every one of her nieces and nephews.
Pauline leaves behind her 2 sons: Reverend Erick J. Kern, Jr. (Dona) of Spring City, and Paul G. Kern (Carolyn) of Coatesville, two grandsons: Ryan Kern (Pamela), Jonathan Kern and a step grandson: Ryan Gibson.
She also leaves behind two sisters: Virginia Garber (Charles) and Mazie Stanley (Dennis), along with many nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral service will be held at St. Peters United Church of Christ, 1193 Clover Mill Road, Chester Springs on Saturday September 7, 2019 with the Reverend Doug Hanson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7 prior to the service. The burial will follow the service, in the church cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to St. Peters United Church of Christ at the above address or to Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaeffer St. Suite #4, Boyertown, PA 19512 who were invaluable in Pauline's care. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 2, 2019