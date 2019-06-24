|
Pauline E. (Dierolf) Renninger, 87, widow of Arthur W. Christman Jr. and Frederick Renninger of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Bechtelsville, she was the daughter of the late Florence (Eshbach) Dierolf and Warren Dierolf. Pauline worked at Bally Ribbon as a quiller for many years. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gilbertsville and was a lifelong Phillies fan. Most of all, Pauline was devoted to her family and was loved and comforted by them till the end. Surviving are two sons, Scott D. Christman, husband of Jean and David M. Christman Sr.; three grandsons, Michael Christman, husband of Tara, David M. Christman Jr., wife of Stephanie and Justin Christman and his fiancé Shelby; six great-grandchildren, Julia, Lily, Lennox, Mia, Aiden, and Bentley and two sisters, Gloria and Helen. She was predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Avenue, Gilbertsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11AM prior to the service. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on June 25, 2019